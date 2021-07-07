Trending:
Sports News

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 12:48 am
Boston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 33 5 11 5
Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 1 4 1
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 Ohtani p 4 1 1 1
Martinez dh 3 0 1 2 Mayfield 3b 0 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Gosselin lf 4 1 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Mayers p 0 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 2 3 2
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1
Wong c 3 1 1 0 Ward rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0
Rengifo 3b-rf 2 0 0 0
Boston 100 001 001 3
Los Angeles 300 002 00x 5

DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Verdugo (18), Wong (1), Fletcher 2 (16), Ohtani (18), Stassi (5), Gosselin (6). HR_Renfroe (13), Stassi (6). SF_Martinez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi L,9-5 5 2-3 9 5 5 1 9
Workman 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Rios 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,1-0 7 5 2 2 0 4
Mayers H,11 1 0 0 0 1 1
R.Iglesias S,17-20 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_Eovaldi (Rengifo).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:54. A_28,689 (45,517).

