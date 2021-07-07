L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mayfield 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gosselin lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wong c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rengifo 3b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|300
|002
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Verdugo (18), Wong (1), Fletcher 2 (16), Ohtani (18), Stassi (5), Gosselin (6). HR_Renfroe (13), Stassi (6). SF_Martinez (4).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi L,9-5
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|9
|Workman
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani W,1-0
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Mayers H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R.Iglesias S,17-20
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Eovaldi (Rengifo).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:54. A_28,689 (45,517).
