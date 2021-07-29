Trending:
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 1:34 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 5 5 11
Tapia lf 5 2 4 2 0 0 .285
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .266
Story ss 4 1 1 2 1 3 .240
Díaz c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .212
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Joe dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Hilliard rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Fuentes 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .228
Hampson cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .242
a-Blackmon ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 10 8 7 7
Fletcher 2b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .308
Ohtani dh 3 2 2 3 2 1 .280
Gosselin 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .294
Upton lf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .231
Marsh cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .283
Stassi c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .306
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Lagares cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233
Mayfield 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Colorado 200 100 310_7 9 0
Los Angeles 100 510 01x_8 10 1

a-flied out for Hampson in the 8th.

E_Fletcher (7). LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tapia 2 (22), McMahon (19). HR_Story (13), off Heaney; Ohtani (37), off Tinoco; Upton (15), off Tinoco; Stassi (9), off Tinoco. RBIs_Story 2 (48), Tapia 2 (43), Rodgers (23), J.Iglesias (32), Ohtani 3 (81), Upton 2 (34), Stassi (22), Gosselin (21). SB_Tapia (19). CS_J.Iglesias (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Fuentes, Díaz, Joe, Story); Los Angeles 5 (Eaton, Stassi, J.Iglesias). RISP_Colorado 3 for 12; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rodgers, Upton.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbreath 1 2 1 1 2 0 26 6.41
Santos 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 51 2.08
Tinoco, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 32 33.75
Bowden 2 0 0 0 1 4 27 6.65
Estévez, L, 2-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 5.35
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 6 4 3 3 3 8 104 5.27
Cishek 2-3 2 3 2 1 1 24 3.83
Watson, H, 12 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 21 4.64
R.Iglesias, W, 7-4 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 21 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-1, Watson 1-0, R.Iglesias 1-1. HBP_Tinoco (Fletcher), Cishek (Hampson). WP_Santos, Heaney. PB_Díaz (7).

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:38. A_16,365 (45,517).

