L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|5
|5
|11
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.266
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.240
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Hilliard rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Hampson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Blackmon ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|7
|7
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.280
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Marsh cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Lagares cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Colorado
|200
|100
|310_7
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|510
|01x_8
|10
|1
a-flied out for Hampson in the 8th.
E_Fletcher (7). LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tapia 2 (22), McMahon (19). HR_Story (13), off Heaney; Ohtani (37), off Tinoco; Upton (15), off Tinoco; Stassi (9), off Tinoco. RBIs_Story 2 (48), Tapia 2 (43), Rodgers (23), J.Iglesias (32), Ohtani 3 (81), Upton 2 (34), Stassi (22), Gosselin (21). SB_Tapia (19). CS_J.Iglesias (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Fuentes, Díaz, Joe, Story); Los Angeles 5 (Eaton, Stassi, J.Iglesias). RISP_Colorado 3 for 12; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Rodgers, Upton.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|6.41
|Santos
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|51
|2.08
|Tinoco, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|32
|33.75
|Bowden
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|27
|6.65
|Estévez, L, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.35
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|8
|104
|5.27
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|24
|3.83
|Watson, H, 12
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.64
|R.Iglesias, W, 7-4
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-1, Watson 1-0, R.Iglesias 1-1. HBP_Tinoco (Fletcher), Cishek (Hampson). WP_Santos, Heaney. PB_Díaz (7).
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:38. A_16,365 (45,517).
