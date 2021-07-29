L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 9 5 Totals 33 8 10 8 Tapia lf 5 2 4 2 Fletcher 2b 4 2 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1 Ohtani dh 3 2 2 3 Story ss 4 1 1 2 Gosselin 1b 4 1 2 1 Díaz c 4 1 0 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 2 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Marsh cf 0 0 0 0 Joe dh 4 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 Hilliard rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 1 Fuentes 1b 4 2 2 0 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 Hampson cf 2 1 0 0 Lagares cf-lf 4 0 1 0 a-Blackmon ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 4 1 1 0

Colorado 200 100 310 — 7 Los Angeles 100 510 01x — 8

E_Fletcher (7). LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tapia 2 (22), McMahon (19). HR_Story (13), Ohtani (37), Upton (15), Stassi (9). SB_Tapia (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gilbreath 1 2 1 1 2 0 Santos 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 Tinoco, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 Bowden 2 0 0 0 1 4 Estévez, L, 2-3 1 2 1 1 1 1

Los Angeles Heaney 6 4 3 3 3 8 Cishek 2-3 2 3 2 1 1 Watson, H, 12 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 R.Iglesias, W, 7-4 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Tinoco (Fletcher), Cishek (Hampson). WP_Santos, Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:38. A_16,365 (45,517).

