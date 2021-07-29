L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hilliard rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Blackmon ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|200
|100
|310
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|100
|510
|01x
|—
|8
E_Fletcher (7). LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tapia 2 (22), McMahon (19). HR_Story (13), Ohtani (37), Upton (15), Stassi (9). SB_Tapia (19).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Santos
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Tinoco, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Bowden
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Estévez, L, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Watson, H, 12
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R.Iglesias, W, 7-4
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Tinoco (Fletcher), Cishek (Hampson). WP_Santos, Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:38. A_16,365 (45,517).
