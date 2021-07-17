L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 14 10 5 10 Betts rf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .261 Muncy 1b 5 1 1 0 1 1 .268 Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .304 Smith c 4 1 2 4 1 1 .256 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .179 Taylor 2b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .276 Pollock lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .271 Lux ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Urías p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .243 Bickford p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 3 5 Hampson cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .253 Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .268 Story ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .249 Blackmon rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .266 Cron 1b 3 1 1 4 1 0 .255 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Owings lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 González p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Hilliard ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .132 Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fuentes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239

Los Angeles 500 230 000_10 14 0 Colorado 004 000 000_4 9 1

a-singled for González in the 4th. b-grounded out for Santos in the 7th. c-singled for Reed in the 9th.

E_Story (8). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Colorado 8. 2B_Betts (22), Pollock (14), Smith (13). HR_Taylor (11), off González; Cron (13), off Urías. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (19), Taylor 3 (49), Smith 4 (36), Betts (39), Cron 4 (39). SF_Betts. S_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Smith, Lux, Taylor, Bellinger, Turner 2, Pollock); Colorado 2 (Cron, Story). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Muncy 2, Story. GIDP_Tapia, Story.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Lux, Muncy; Turner, Taylor, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías W,12-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 3 89 3.78 Bickford 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 17 2.05 Cleavinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.16 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.50 Sherfy 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA González L,3-6 4 9 7 7 2 2 75 5.99 Lawrence 1 2 3 3 3 1 25 6.14 Santos 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.50 Bowden 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 7.50 Gilbreath 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 7.47

Inherited runners-scored_Cleavinger 2-0. HBP_González (Turner), Urías 2 (Blackmon,Rodgers). WP_Santos.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:17. A_44,251 (50,445).

