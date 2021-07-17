On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
July 17, 2021 12:12 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 10 14 10 5 10
Betts rf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .261
Muncy 1b 5 1 1 0 1 1 .268
Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .304
Smith c 4 1 2 4 1 1 .256
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .179
Taylor 2b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .276
Pollock lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .271
Lux ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Urías p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .243
Bickford p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 3 5
Hampson cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .253
Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .268
Story ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .249
Blackmon rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .266
Cron 1b 3 1 1 4 1 0 .255
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Owings lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300
González p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Hilliard ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .132
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Los Angeles 500 230 000_10 14 0
Colorado 004 000 000_4 9 1

a-singled for González in the 4th. b-grounded out for Santos in the 7th. c-singled for Reed in the 9th.

E_Story (8). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Colorado 8. 2B_Betts (22), Pollock (14), Smith (13). HR_Taylor (11), off González; Cron (13), off Urías. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (19), Taylor 3 (49), Smith 4 (36), Betts (39), Cron 4 (39). SF_Betts. S_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Smith, Lux, Taylor, Bellinger, Turner 2, Pollock); Colorado 2 (Cron, Story). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Muncy 2, Story. GIDP_Tapia, Story.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Lux, Muncy; Turner, Taylor, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías W,12-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 3 89 3.78
Bickford 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 17 2.05
Cleavinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.16
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.50
Sherfy 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
González L,3-6 4 9 7 7 2 2 75 5.99
Lawrence 1 2 3 3 3 1 25 6.14
Santos 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.50
Bowden 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 7.50
Gilbreath 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 7.47

Inherited runners-scored_Cleavinger 2-0. HBP_González (Turner), Urías 2 (Blackmon,Rodgers). WP_Santos.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:17. A_44,251 (50,445).

