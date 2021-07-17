L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|5
|10
|
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Muncy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.256
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.179
|Taylor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.276
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Lux ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Urías p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bickford p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Cleavinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|3
|5
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.255
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Owings lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|González p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fuentes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Los Angeles
|500
|230
|000_10
|14
|0
|Colorado
|004
|000
|000_4
|9
|1
a-singled for González in the 4th. b-grounded out for Santos in the 7th. c-singled for Reed in the 9th.
E_Story (8). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Colorado 8. 2B_Betts (22), Pollock (14), Smith (13). HR_Taylor (11), off González; Cron (13), off Urías. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (19), Taylor 3 (49), Smith 4 (36), Betts (39), Cron 4 (39). SF_Betts. S_Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Smith, Lux, Taylor, Bellinger, Turner 2, Pollock); Colorado 2 (Cron, Story). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Colorado 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Muncy 2, Story. GIDP_Tapia, Story.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Lux, Muncy; Turner, Taylor, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías W,12-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|89
|3.78
|Bickford
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.05
|Cleavinger
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.16
|Reed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|Sherfy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González L,3-6
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|2
|2
|75
|5.99
|Lawrence
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|25
|6.14
|Santos
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.50
|Bowden
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|7.50
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.47
Inherited runners-scored_Cleavinger 2-0. HBP_González (Turner), Urías 2 (Blackmon,Rodgers). WP_Santos.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:17. A_44,251 (50,445).
