L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

Los Angeles Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 6 11 4 Totals 34 1 7 1 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 1 Muncy 1b 5 1 2 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Beaty lf 4 2 2 1 Cooper rf 4 0 2 0 Bellinger cf 5 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 Smith c 4 0 0 1 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 Taylor 2b 5 1 2 2 Sánchez lf 4 0 0 0 Lux ss 3 0 1 0 León c 3 0 0 0 McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 0 0 Urías p 4 1 1 0 Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Hess p 0 0 0 0 Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 Sierra ph 1 0 1 0 Neidert p 1 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 150 000 — 6 Miami 100 000 000 — 1

E_Lux (9), Berti (9), Chisholm Jr. (13). DP_Los Angeles 1, Miami 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Miami 8. 2B_Taylor (15). HR_Chisholm Jr. (10). SB_Beaty (1). SF_Smith (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Urías W,11-3 7 5 1 1 2 9 Treinen 1 2 0 0 0 1 Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miami Alcantara L,5-8 4 7 5 3 1 5 Hess 1 1 1 0 1 0 Neidert 4 3 0 0 0 2

Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Neidert (Lux). WP_Neidert.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:05. A_12,031 (36,742).

