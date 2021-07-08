On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 3:32 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 11 4 Totals 34 1 7 1
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 1
Muncy 1b 5 1 2 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Beaty lf 4 2 2 1 Cooper rf 4 0 2 0
Bellinger cf 5 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0
Smith c 4 0 0 1 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0
Taylor 2b 5 1 2 2 Sánchez lf 4 0 0 0
Lux ss 3 0 1 0 León c 3 0 0 0
McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 0 0
Urías p 4 1 1 0 Alcantara p 1 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Hess p 0 0 0 0
Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 Sierra ph 1 0 1 0
Neidert p 1 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 150 000 6
Miami 100 000 000 1

E_Lux (9), Berti (9), Chisholm Jr. (13). DP_Los Angeles 1, Miami 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Miami 8. 2B_Taylor (15). HR_Chisholm Jr. (10). SB_Beaty (1). SF_Smith (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías W,11-3 7 5 1 1 2 9
Treinen 1 2 0 0 0 1
Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara L,5-8 4 7 5 3 1 5
Hess 1 1 1 0 1 0
Neidert 4 3 0 0 0 2

Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Neidert (Lux). WP_Neidert.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:05. A_12,031 (36,742).

