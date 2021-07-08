L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Muncy 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Taylor 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sánchez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hess p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleavinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Neidert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|150
|000
|—
|6
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Lux (9), Berti (9), Chisholm Jr. (13). DP_Los Angeles 1, Miami 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Miami 8. 2B_Taylor (15). HR_Chisholm Jr. (10). SB_Beaty (1). SF_Smith (5).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías W,11-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Treinen
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleavinger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,5-8
|4
|
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|Hess
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Neidert
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Neidert (Lux). WP_Neidert.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:05. A_12,031 (36,742).
