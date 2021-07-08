L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 11 4 2 7 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .248 Muncy 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .262 Beaty lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .255 Bellinger cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .187 Smith c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .254 Taylor 2b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .276 Lux ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236 McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Urías p 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 2 11 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .254 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Cooper rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255 Sánchez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 León c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .184 Berti 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Hess p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sierra ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Neidert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228

Los Angeles 000 150 000_6 11 1 Miami 100 000 000_1 7 2

a-singled for Hess in the 5th. b-struck out for Neidert in the 9th.

E_Lux (9), Berti (9), Chisholm Jr. (13). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Miami 8. 2B_Taylor (15). HR_Chisholm Jr. (10), off Urías. RBIs_Taylor 2 (45), Beaty (29), Smith (31), Chisholm Jr. (32). SB_Beaty (1). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Smith, McKinstry, Urías, Bellinger 2); Miami 4 (Sánchez 2, León). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 14; Miami 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Beaty, Sánchez. GIDP_Berti.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías W,11-3 7 5 1 1 2 9 101 3.64 Treinen 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.78 Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.80

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara L,5-8 4 7 5 3 1 5 98 3.09 Hess 1 1 1 0 1 0 14 0.00 Neidert 4 3 0 0 0 2 65 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Hess 3-3. HBP_Neidert (Lux). WP_Neidert.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:05. A_12,031 (36,742).

