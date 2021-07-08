L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|4
|2
|7
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Muncy 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Beaty lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Bellinger cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Taylor 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Urías p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cleavinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|11
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.254
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Sánchez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Hess p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sierra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Neidert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Los Angeles
|000
|150
|000_6
|11
|1
|Miami
|100
|000
|000_1
|7
|2
a-singled for Hess in the 5th. b-struck out for Neidert in the 9th.
E_Lux (9), Berti (9), Chisholm Jr. (13). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Miami 8. 2B_Taylor (15). HR_Chisholm Jr. (10), off Urías. RBIs_Taylor 2 (45), Beaty (29), Smith (31), Chisholm Jr. (32). SB_Beaty (1). SF_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Smith, McKinstry, Urías, Bellinger 2); Miami 4 (Sánchez 2, León). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 14; Miami 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Beaty, Sánchez. GIDP_Berti.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías W,11-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|9
|101
|3.64
|Treinen
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.78
|Cleavinger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.80
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara L,5-8
|4
|
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|98
|3.09
|Hess
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Neidert
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|65
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Hess 3-3. HBP_Neidert (Lux). WP_Neidert.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:05. A_12,031 (36,742).
