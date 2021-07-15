Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LA Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

LA Galaxy (8-4-0) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-7-3)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +230, Los Angeles +103, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host the LA Galaxy in conference play.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home in the 2020 season. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Los Angeles: Daniel Steres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea