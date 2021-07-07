On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
LAFC hands Austin FC 1st loss at Q2 Stadium

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 11:48 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — José Cifuentes and Diego Rossi scored and Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night for the expansion club’s first loss at Q2 Stadium.

LAFC (5-4-3) won its second straight game on the road after not winning away from home in its previous eight tries. Austin (3-6-4) has scored just six goals in its last nine matches — with four coming against Portland on Thursday night to snap an eight-match winless run.

LAFC capitalized on a failed clearance by goalkeeper Brad Stuver in the 39th minute. Kim Moon-Hwan intercepted the bad pass and his shot was denied by Stuver, but Cifuentes was there for the rebound.

Rossi ran past the defense for Carlos Vela’s through ball and sent it past Stuver in the 89th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

