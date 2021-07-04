Las Vegas 118, Atlanta 95

ATLANTA (95)
Bradford 3-12 0-0 7, Parker 7-12 1-2 18, E.Williams 3-4 4-4 10, C.Williams 9-18 1-2 19, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Billings 6-7 0-2 12, Hawkins 2-6 2-2 8, Stricklen 2-4 0-0 4, McDonald 1-5 2-2 5, Sims 4-10 2-2 10. Totals 38-80 12-16 95.
LAS VEGAS (118)
Wilson 8-13 3-6 19, Young 7-12 1-1 16, Cambage 6-13 5-7 17, Gray 2-5 4-4 9, R.Williams 5-8 0-0 13, Hamby 7-8 3-4 18, Park 0-1 3-4 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Plum 8-12 2-2 23, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-72 21-28 118.
|Atlanta
|31
|17
|27
|20
|—
|95
|Las Vegas
|29
|22
|33
|34
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-19 (Parker 3-3, Hawkins 2-6, Bradford 1-4, McDonald 1-4), Las Vegas 11-17 (Plum 5-8, R.Williams 3-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 28 (Parker 7), Las Vegas 43 (Cambage, Hamby 10). Assists_Atlanta 24 (Sims 13), Las Vegas 31 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Las Vegas 14. A_2,705 (12,000)
