Las Vegas 99, Los Angeles 75

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:26 am
LAS VEGAS (99)

Wilson 6-14 5-5 17, Young 8-12 1-1 18, Cambage 4-11 5-6 13, Gray 3-8 0-0 6, Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Hamby 4-8 5-5 13, Park 2-5 0-0 4, Plum 4-11 2-2 11, Slocum 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-81 18-19 99.

LOS ANGELES (75)

Coffey 0-4 0-0 0, Sykes 5-13 1-1 11, Zahui B 9-20 2-2 22, Cooper 4-14 6-10 15, Wheeler 5-13 0-0 13, Cox 1-3 2-2 4, Samuelson 1-3 0-0 3, Guirantes 1-8 0-0 2, Holmes 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 28-82 12-17 75.

Las Vegas 28 28 24 19 99
Los Angeles 19 18 22 16 75

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-22 (Williams 4-10, Plum 1-4, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-2), Los Angeles 7-24 (Wheeler 3-5, Zahui B 2-6, Samuelson 1-2, Cooper 1-3, Guirantes 0-2, Holmes 0-2, Coffey 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 55 (Cambage 11), Los Angeles 39 (Zahui B 9). Assists_Las Vegas 27 (Gray 8), Los Angeles 12 (Cooper, Wheeler 3). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Los Angeles 13. A_746 (10,000)

