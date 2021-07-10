Trending:
Lester scheduled to start for Nationals at Giants

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (42-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-32, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (2-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (9-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -207, Nationals +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Washington will meet on Saturday.

The Giants are 28-13 on their home turf. San Francisco’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads them with 17 homers.

The Nationals are 18-23 in road games. Washington has a collective .255 this season, led by Trea Turner with an average of .322.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-3. Jarlin Garcia secured his first victory and Curt Casali went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Sam Clay took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .472.

Turner leads the Nationals with 17 home runs and is batting .322.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 3-7, .296 batting average, 6.24 ERA

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (hand), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

