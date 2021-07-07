On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2
Austin FC 0 0 0

First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes, 4, 39th minute.

Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 4, 89th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega; Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Will Pulisic, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Pereira, Austin FC, 3rd; Cascante, Austin FC, 36th; Kolmanic, Austin FC, 45th+2; Farfan, Los Angeles FC, 70th; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 85th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Jeff Hosking, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Kim Moon-hwan, Jesus Murillo, Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes (Corey Baird, 90th+6); Latif Blessing (Francisco Ginella, 83rd), Raheem Edwards (Tristan Blackmon, 73rd), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler (Aedan Stanley, 90th), Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic; Diego Fagundez, Hector Jimenez, Daniel Pereira (Sebastian Berhalter, 34th), Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud (Rodney Redes, 67th); Cecilio Dominguez, Kekuta Manneh (Manny Perez, 67th).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo