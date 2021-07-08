Los Angeles Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1

|FC Dallas
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Raveloson, 1 (Vazquez), 17th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Cabral, 1 (Lletget), 27th.
Second Half_3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Zubak, 1, 51st; 4, FC Dallas, Jara, 2, 71st.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.
Yellow Cards_Twumasi, FC Dallas, 54th; Cerrillo, FC Dallas, 57th; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 66th; Obrian, FC Dallas, 83rd.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Jeremy Kieso, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
A_16,453.
___
Lineups
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Justin Che, John Nelson (Jader Obrian, 46th), Nkosi Tafari; Bryan Acosta (Facundo Quignon, 46th), Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead; Jesus Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal, 77th), Ricardo Pepi (Szabolcs Schon, 76th), Ema Twumasi (Franco Jara, 65th).
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafana; Samuel Grandsir (Cameron Dunbar, 90th+3), Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget (Josh Drack, 90th+4), Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez (Adam Esparza-Saldana, 54th); Kevin Cabral (Daniel Aguirre, 90th+4), Ethan Zubak (Augustine Williams, 72nd).
