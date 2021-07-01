On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 10:32 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 29 21 .580
Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 22 .560 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 21 29 .420 8
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 35 .300 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 33 16 .673 
Salem (Boston) 28 23 .549 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 24 .510 8
Fredericksburg (Washington) 15 36 .294 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 34 15 .694 
Columbia (Kansas City) 26 21 .553 7
Augusta (Atlanta) 22 28 .440 12½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 22 28 .440 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Carolina 3, game 1

Fayetteville 12, Carolina 9, game 2

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 6, game 1

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 0, game 2

Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 1, Columbia 0

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, ppd.

Fayetteville 6, Carolina 5

Charleston 10, Kannapolis 2

Myrtle Beach 9, Down East 4

Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3

Columbia 3, Augusta 1

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

