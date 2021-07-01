Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|21
|29
|.420
|8
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|35
|.300
|14
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|33
|16
|.673
|
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|23
|.549
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|24
|.510
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|15
|36
|.294
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|34
|15
|.694
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|26
|21
|.553
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|22
|28
|.440
|12½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|22
|28
|.440
|12½
___
Fayetteville 9, Carolina 3, game 1
Fayetteville 12, Carolina 9, game 2
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 6, game 1
Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 0, game 2
Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5
Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Salem 9, Fredericksburg 7
Augusta 1, Columbia 0
Delmarva at Lynchburg, ppd.
Fayetteville 6, Carolina 5
Charleston 10, Kannapolis 2
Myrtle Beach 9, Down East 4
Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3
Columbia 3, Augusta 1
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
