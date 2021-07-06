Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|22
|32
|.407
|9
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|38
|.296
|15
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|31
|24
|.564
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|26
|27
|.491
|9
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|17
|38
|.309
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|27
|24
|.529
|9
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|25
|29
|.463
|12½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|30
|.444
|13½
___
Carolina 11, Fayetteville 4
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3
Kannapolis 6, Charleston 4
Delmarva 9, Lynchburg 7
Augusta 3, Columbia 1
Myrtle Beach 12, Down East 3
No games scheduled
Down East 9, Fayetteville 7
Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2
Fredericksburg 7, Kannapolis 3
Salem 4, Delmarva 2
Charleston 6, Columbia 3
Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments