Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 11:35 pm
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 31 23 .574
Down East (Texas) 31 23 .574
Fayetteville (Houston) 22 32 .407 9
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 16 38 .296 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 35 18 .660
Salem (Boston) 31 24 .564 5
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 26 27 .491 9
Fredericksburg (Washington) 17 38 .309 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 37 16 .698
Columbia (Kansas City) 27 24 .529 9
Augusta (Atlanta) 25 29 .463 12½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 24 30 .444 13½

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 11, Fayetteville 4

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3

Kannapolis 6, Charleston 4

Delmarva 9, Lynchburg 7

Augusta 3, Columbia 1

Myrtle Beach 12, Down East 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Down East 9, Fayetteville 7

Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2

Fredericksburg 7, Kannapolis 3

Salem 4, Delmarva 2

Charleston 6, Columbia 3

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Wednesday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

