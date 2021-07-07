Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|31
|24
|.564
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|23
|32
|.418
|9
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|38
|.309
|15
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|31
|25
|.554
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|26
|28
|.481
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|17
|39
|.304
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|27
|25
|.519
|10
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|25
|30
|.455
|13½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|30
|.455
|13½
___
Down East 9, Fayetteville 7
Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2
Fredericksburg 7, Kannapolis 3
Salem 4, Delmarva 2
Charleston 6, Columbia 3
Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1
Fayetteville 10, Down East 3
Carolina 4, Lynchburg 2
Kannapolis 11, Fredericksburg 9
Delmarva 7, Salem 1
Charleston 3, Columbia 2
Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 5
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
