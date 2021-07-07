Low-A East Glance

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 32 23 .582
Down East (Texas) 31 24 .564 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 23 32 .418 9
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 17 38 .309 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 36 18 .667
Salem (Boston) 31 25 .554 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 26 28 .481 10
Fredericksburg (Washington) 17 39 .304 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 38 16 .704
Columbia (Kansas City) 27 25 .519 10
Augusta (Atlanta) 25 30 .455 13½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 25 30 .455 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Down East 9, Fayetteville 7

Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2

Fredericksburg 7, Kannapolis 3

Salem 4, Delmarva 2

Charleston 6, Columbia 3

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Down East 3

Carolina 4, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 11, Fredericksburg 9

Delmarva 7, Salem 1

Charleston 3, Columbia 2

Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 5

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

