Low-A East Glance

|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|25
|33
|.431
|9
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|40
|.310
|16
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|33
|26
|.559
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|27
|30
|.474
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|40
|.322
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|29
|26
|.527
|9
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|31
|.466
|12½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|32
|.448
|13½
Fayetteville 5, Down East 3, game 1
Down East 11, Fayetteville 9, game 2
Lynchburg 14, Carolina 10
Kannapolis 14, Fredericksburg 2, game 1
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, game 2, ppd.
Salem 9, Delmarva 3, game 1
Salem 11, Delmarva 2, game 2
Charleston 7, Columbia 5, 13 innings
Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 1
Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, game 1
Carolina 5, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, game 2
Fredericksburg 3, Kannapolis 2, 7 innings, game 1
Fredericksburg 4, Kannapolis 3, 7 innings, game 2
Fayetteville 5, Down East 4
Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 3
Columbia 8, Charleston 4
Delmarva 7, Salem 2
Lynchburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayettevill at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
