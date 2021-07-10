Trending:
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 34 24 .586
Down East (Texas) 32 26 .552 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 25 33 .431 9
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 18 40 .310 16
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 37 20 .649
Salem (Boston) 33 26 .559 5
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 27 30 .474 10
Fredericksburg (Washington) 19 40 .322 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 39 18 .684
Columbia (Kansas City) 29 26 .527 9
Augusta (Atlanta) 27 31 .466 12½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 26 32 .448 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Down East 3, game 1

Down East 11, Fayetteville 9, game 2

Lynchburg 14, Carolina 10

Kannapolis 14, Fredericksburg 2, game 1

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, game 2, ppd.

Salem 9, Delmarva 3, game 1

Salem 11, Delmarva 2, game 2

Charleston 7, Columbia 5, 13 innings

Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 1

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, game 1

Carolina 5, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, game 2

Fredericksburg 3, Kannapolis 2, 7 innings, game 1

Fredericksburg 4, Kannapolis 3, 7 innings, game 2

Fayetteville 5, Down East 4

Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 3

Columbia 8, Charleston 4

Delmarva 7, Salem 2

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayettevill at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

