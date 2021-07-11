Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|32
|27
|.542
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|26
|33
|.441
|8
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|40
|.322
|15
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|34
|26
|.567
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|28
|30
|.483
|9
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|41
|.317
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|29
|27
|.518
|10
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|31
|.475
|12½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|33
|.441
|14½
___
Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Carolina 5, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Fredericksburg 3, Kannapolis 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Fredericksburg 4, Kannapolis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Fayetteville 5, Down East 4
Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 3
Columbia 8, Charleston 4
Delmarva 7, Salem 2
Lynchburg 2, Carolina 1, 6 innings
Fayetteville 14, Down East 8
Salem 10, Delmarva 0
Charleston 12, Columbia 6
Augusta 11, Myrtle Beach 0
Kannapolis 6, Fredericksburg 3
No games scheduled
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayettevill at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, noon
Delmarva at Down East, noon
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayettevill at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments