Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 11:48 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 36 25 .590
Down East (Texas) 33 28 .541 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 26 35 .426 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 42 .311 17
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 38 22 .633
Salem (Boston) 36 26 .581 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 30 30 .500 8
Fredericksburg (Washington) 19 43 .306 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 42 18 .700
Columbia (Kansas City) 30 28 .517 11
Augusta (Atlanta) 28 33 .459 14½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 27 34 .443 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5

Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4

Down East 9, Delmarva 6

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Salem 16, Fayetteville 8

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 15, Kannapolis 10

Delmarva 10, Down East 2

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 6, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 3

Salem 7, Fayetteville 4

Charleston 10, Augusta 8

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

