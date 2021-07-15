Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|27
|35
|.435
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|43
|.306
|18
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|36
|27
|.571
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|30
|31
|.492
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|20
|43
|.317
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|43
|18
|.705
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|30
|29
|.508
|12
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|34
|.452
|15½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|34
|.452
|15½
___
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5
Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4
Down East 9, Delmarva 6
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Salem 16, Fayetteville 8
Charleston 8, Augusta 5
Carolina 15, Kannapolis 10
Delmarva 10, Down East 2
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 6, 10 innings
Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 3
Salem 7, Fayetteville 4
Charleston 10, Augusta 8
Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 1
Carolina 7, Kannapolis 3
Down East 9, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0
Fayetteville 10, Salem 4
Charleston 6, Augusta 5
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
