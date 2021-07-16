Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:40 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 38 25 .603
Down East (Texas) 35 28 .556 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 28 35 .444 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 44 .302 19
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 38 24 .613
Salem (Boston) 36 28 .562 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 31 31 .500 7
Fredericksburg (Washington) 20 44 .312 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 44 18 .710
Columbia (Kansas City) 30 30 .500 13
Augusta (Atlanta) 29 34 .460 15½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 28 35 .444 16½

___

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 1

Carolina 7, Kannapolis 3

Down East 9, Delmarva 3

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 10, Salem 4

Charleston 6, Augusta 5

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 6, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 9, Kannapolis 2

Down East 6, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5

Fayetteville 7, Salem 6

        Read more: Sports News

Charleston 3, Augusta 1

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea