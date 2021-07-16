Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|28
|35
|.444
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|44
|.302
|19
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|36
|28
|.562
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|31
|31
|.500
|7
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|20
|44
|.312
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|44
|18
|.710
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|30
|30
|.500
|13
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|29
|34
|.460
|15½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|35
|.444
|16½
___
Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 1
Carolina 7, Kannapolis 3
Down East 9, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0
Fayetteville 10, Salem 4
Charleston 6, Augusta 5
Lynchburg 6, Fredericksburg 2
Carolina 9, Kannapolis 2
Down East 6, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5
Fayetteville 7, Salem 6
Charleston 3, Augusta 1
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
