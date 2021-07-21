Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|38
|30
|.559
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|29
|39
|.426
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|46
|.324
|19
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|39
|28
|.582
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|39
|29
|.574
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|34
|33
|.507
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|46
|.324
|17½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|47
|19
|.712
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|32
|32
|.500
|14
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|36
|.471
|16
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|38
|.424
|19
Kannapolis 10, Fayetteville 8
Down East 12, Carolina 7, seven innings, 1st game
Down East , Carolina , seven innings, 2nd game
Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 2
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3
Lynchburg 10, Delmarva 3
Augusta at Columbia, ppd.
Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4, 1st game
Kannapolis 15, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game
Down East 12 Carolina 4, 1st game
Carolina 9, Down East 1, 2nd game
Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 4, 1st game
Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 2, 2nd game
Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 0
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2
Columbia 7, Augusta 5
Augusta at Columbia, 2, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
