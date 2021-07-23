Trending:
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 43 27 .614
Down East (Texas) 38 32 .543 5
Fayetteville (Houston) 31 39 .443 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 22 48 .314 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 41 29 .586
Delmarva (Baltimore) 40 29 .580 ½
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 35 34 .507
Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 48 .314 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 48 20 .706
Columbia (Kansas City) 34 33 .507 13½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 37 .471 16
Augusta (Atlanta) 29 40 .420 19½

___

Thursday’s Games

Columbia 12, Augusta 2, 1st game

Columbia 16, Augusta 5, 2nd game

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 7, Down East 6

Myrtle Beach 15, Charleston 1

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 0

Carolina 1, Down East 0

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 4

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4

Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 1

Augusta 4, Columbia 3

Saturday’s Games

Augusta at Columbia, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

