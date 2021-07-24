Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|43
|28
|.606
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|39
|32
|.549
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|31
|40
|.437
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|48
|.324
|20
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|41
|30
|.577
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|35
|35
|.500
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|23
|48
|.324
|18½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|49
|20
|.710
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|34
|35
|.493
|15
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|38
|.465
|17
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|31
|40
|.437
|19
___
Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 0
Carolina 1, Down East 0
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 4
Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4
Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 1
Augusta 4, Columbia 3
Augusta 7, Columbia 5, game one
Augusta 3, Columbia 2, game two
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 1
Down East 4, Carolina 3
Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 4
Fredericksburg 18, Salem 6
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
