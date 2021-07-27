Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|40
|33
|.548
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|32
|41
|.438
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|49
|.329
|20
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|41
|31
|.569
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|37
|35
|.514
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|24
|49
|.329
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|51
|21
|.708
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|36
|36
|.500
|15
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|40
|.452
|18½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|32
|41
|.438
|19½
___
Carolina 9,Down East 4
Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0
Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0
Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3
Columbia 4, Augusta 1
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0
No games scheduled
Lynchburg 11, Carolina 8
Kannapolis 8, Salem 7
Down East 7, Fayetteville 5
Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 1
Columbia 2, Charleston 0, 1st game
Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 2nd game
Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 3
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
