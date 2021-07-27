Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 11:40 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 29 .603
Down East (Texas) 40 33 .548 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 32 41 .438 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 24 49 .329 20
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 42 31 .575
Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 31 .569 ½
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 37 35 .514
Fredericksburg (Washington) 24 49 .329 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 51 21 .708
Columbia (Kansas City) 36 36 .500 15
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 40 .452 18½
Augusta (Atlanta) 32 41 .438 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9,Down East 4

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3

Columbia 4, Augusta 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 11, Carolina 8

Kannapolis 8, Salem 7

Down East 7, Fayetteville 5

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 1

        Read more: Sports News

Columbia 2, Charleston 0, 1st game

Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 2nd game

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 3

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service