Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 11:41 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 29 26 .527
Daytona (Cincinnati) 25 29 .463
Jupiter (Miami) 23 30 .434 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 22 32 .407
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 36 16 .692
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 35 19 .648 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 31 24 .564
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 29 25 .537 8
Dunedin (Toronto) 21 32 .396 15½
Lakeland (Detroit) 17 35 .327 19

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 5, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 2nd game

Clearwater 3, St. Lucie 2

Palm Beach 7, Dunedin 4

Daytona 6, Lakeland 4

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

St. Lucie 8, Fort Myers 6

Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.

Clearwater at Bradenton, ppd.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, ppd.

Tampa at Dunedin, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 2, 5 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.

Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

