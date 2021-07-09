Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 30 28 .517
Daytona (Cincinnati) 27 31 .466 3
Jupiter (Miami) 25 32 .439
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 23 35 .397 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 38 17 .691
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 38 20 .655
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 33 25 .569
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 30 28 .517
Dunedin (Toronto) 22 34 .393 16½
Lakeland (Detroit) 20 36 .357 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland 8, Palm Beach 4

Tampa 21, Dunedin 2, game one

Dunedin 3, Tampa 1, game two

Clearwater 3, Bradenton 0, game one

Bradenton 5, Clearwater 0, game two

Fort Myers 9, St. Lucie 7

Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Bradenton 4, Clearwater 3

Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 5

Palm Beach 6, Lakeland 2, game 1

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 3, game 2

Jupiter 8, Daytona 2, 7 innings, game 1

Jupiter 4, Daytona 1, 7 innings. game 2

Tampa 4, Dunedin 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa at Dunedin, 2, 5 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Daytona at Jupiter, Noon

Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

