Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|28
|.517
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|27
|31
|.466
|3
|Jupiter (Miami)
|25
|32
|.439
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|35
|.397
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|38
|20
|.655
|1½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|33
|25
|.569
|6½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|30
|28
|.517
|9½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|22
|34
|.393
|16½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|20
|36
|.357
|18½
Lakeland 8, Palm Beach 4
Tampa 21, Dunedin 2, game one
Dunedin 3, Tampa 1, game two
Clearwater 3, Bradenton 0, game one
Bradenton 5, Clearwater 0, game two
Fort Myers 9, St. Lucie 7
Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.
Bradenton 4, Clearwater 3
Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 5
Palm Beach 6, Lakeland 2, game 1
Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 3, game 2
Jupiter 8, Daytona 2, 7 innings, game 1
Jupiter 4, Daytona 1, 7 innings. game 2
Tampa 4, Dunedin 1
Tampa at Dunedin, 2, 5 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, Noon
Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
