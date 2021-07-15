Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|28
|34
|.454
|4½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|28
|35
|.444
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|38
|.387
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|43
|19
|.684
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|41
|21
|.661
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|28
|.556
|8½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|32
|30
|.516
|11
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|25
|37
|.403
|18
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|22
|39
|.361
|20½
___
Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings
Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9
Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5
Tampa 6, Dunedin 1
Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning
No games scheduled
Tampa 6, Lakeland 2
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, ppd.
Fort Meyers 12, Jupiter 10
Dunedin 9, Clearwater 1
Bradenton 6, Daytona 5
Lakeland 3, Tampa 1, game one
Tampa 6, Lakeland 1, game two
St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3, game one
St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 2, game two
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, ppd.
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 2
Bradenton 3, Daytona 2
Tampa 8, Lakeland 1
Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 4
Jupiter 2, Fort Meyers 1, game one
Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 2, 8 innings, game two
Clearwater 3, Dunedin 1
Bradenton 11, Daytona 1
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
