Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 11:16 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 33 30 .524
Jupiter (Miami) 28 34 .454
Daytona (Cincinnati) 28 35 .444 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 24 38 .387
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 43 19 .684
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 41 21 .661 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 35 28 .556
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 32 30 .516 11
Dunedin (Toronto) 25 37 .403 18
Lakeland (Detroit) 22 39 .361 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5

Tampa 6, Dunedin 1

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 6, Lakeland 2

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, ppd.

Fort Meyers 12, Jupiter 10

Dunedin 9, Clearwater 1

Bradenton 6, Daytona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland 3, Tampa 1, game one

Tampa 6, Lakeland 1, game two

St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3, game one

St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 2, game two

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, ppd.

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 2

Bradenton 3, Daytona 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa 8, Lakeland 1

Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 4

Jupiter 2, Fort Meyers 1, game one

Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 2, 8 innings, game two

Clearwater 3, Dunedin 1

Bradenton 11, Daytona 1

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

