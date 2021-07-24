Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:16 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 38 33 .535
Jupiter (Miami) 35 35 .500
Daytona (Cincinnati) 34 37 .479 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 45 .357 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 47 23 .671
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 43 27 .614 4
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 38 33 .535
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 35 35 .500 12
Dunedin (Toronto) 31 39 .444 16
Lakeland (Detroit) 25 44 .362 21½

___

Friday’s Games

Bradenton 8, St. Lucie 3

Clearwater 4, Tampa 3, 5 innings

Palm Beach at Jupiter, ppd.

Dunedin 6, Lakeland 2

Daytona 7, Fort Myers 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, game one

Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 1, game two

St. Lucie 3, Bradenton 1

Tampa 2, Clearwater 1

Lakeland 2, Dunedin 0

Daytona 4, Fort Myers 1

Sunday’s Games

Clearwater at Tampa, noon

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Daytona at Fort Myers, noon

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Meyers at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

<

