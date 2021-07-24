Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|35
|35
|.500
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|34
|37
|.479
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|45
|.357
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|23
|.671
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|43
|27
|.614
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|38
|33
|.535
|9½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|35
|35
|.500
|12
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|31
|39
|.444
|16
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|25
|44
|.362
|21½
___
Bradenton 8, St. Lucie 3
Clearwater 4, Tampa 3, 5 innings
Palm Beach at Jupiter, ppd.
Dunedin 6, Lakeland 2
Daytona 7, Fort Myers 5, 11 innings
Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, game one
Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 1, 8 innings, game two
St. Lucie 3, Bradenton 1
Tampa 2, Clearwater 1
Lakeland 2, Dunedin 0
Daytona 4, Fort Myers 1
Clearwater at Tampa, noon
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Daytona at Fort Myers, noon
Bradenton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
No games scheduled
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Meyers at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments