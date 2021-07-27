Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|35
|36
|.493
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|35
|38
|.479
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|45
|.357
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|43
|29
|.597
|5½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|40
|33
|.548
|9
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|35
|37
|.486
|13½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|32
|40
|.444
|16½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|27
|44
|.380
|21
___
Tampa 8, Clearwater 3
Palm Beach at Jupiter, susp.
Fort Myers 6, Daytona 5
St. Lucie 15, Bradenton 0
Lakeland 17 Dunedin 5
No games scheduled
Dunedin 11, Bradenton 6
Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.
Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2
Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 1
Daytona 7, St. Lucie 2
Fort Meyers at Clearwater, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
