Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 11:44 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 39 34 .534
Jupiter (Miami) 35 36 .493 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 35 38 .479 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 45 .357 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 48 23 .676
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 43 29 .597
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 40 33 .548 9
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 35 37 .486 13½
Dunedin (Toronto) 32 40 .444 16½
Lakeland (Detroit) 27 44 .380 21

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 8, Clearwater 3

Palm Beach at Jupiter, susp.

Fort Myers 6, Daytona 5

St. Lucie 15, Bradenton 0

Lakeland 17 Dunedin 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dunedin 11, Bradenton 6

Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2

Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 1

Daytona 7, St. Lucie 2

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Meyers at Clearwater, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

