Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|36
|36
|.500
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|35
|38
|.479
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|45
|.357
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|44
|29
|.603
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|40
|33
|.548
|9
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|35
|37
|.486
|13½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|32
|41
|.438
|17
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|27
|45
|.375
|21½
___
Dunedin 11, Bradenton 6
Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.
Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2
Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 1
Daytona 7, St. Lucie 2
Tampa at Palm Beach, 1st game, ppd.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.
Bradenton 4, Dunedin 3, 10 innings
Jupiter 8, Lakeland 2
St. Lucie at Daytona, ppd.
Fort Meyers at Clearwater, ppd.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
