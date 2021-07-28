Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 11:12 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 39 34 .534
Jupiter (Miami) 36 36 .500
Daytona (Cincinnati) 35 38 .479 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 45 .357 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 48 23 .676
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 44 29 .603 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 40 33 .548 9
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 35 37 .486 13½
Dunedin (Toronto) 32 41 .438 17
Lakeland (Detroit) 27 45 .375 21½

Tuesday’s Games

Dunedin 11, Bradenton 6

Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2

Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 1

Daytona 7, St. Lucie 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, 1st game, ppd.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.

Bradenton 4, Dunedin 3, 10 innings

Jupiter 8, Lakeland 2

St. Lucie at Daytona, ppd.

Fort Meyers at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

