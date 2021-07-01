Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|31
|19
|.620
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|24
|.510
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|24
|26
|.480
|1½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|23
|26
|.469
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|37
|.260
|12½
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4
Modesto 17, Visalia 5
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Fresno 1
San Jose 9, Stockton 2
Modesto 5, Visalia 3
Lake Elsinore 4, Inland Empire 0
Fresno 7, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Stockton 4, San Jose 2
Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
