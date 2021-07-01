Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:25 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 34 16 .680
Fresno (Colorado) 31 19 .620 3
Modesto (Seattle) 28 22 .560 6
Stockton (Oakland) 21 29 .420 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 25 24 .510
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 24 26 .480
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 23 26 .469 2
Visalia (Arizona) 13 37 .260 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Modesto 17, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Fresno 1

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

San Jose 9, Stockton 2

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 4, Inland Empire 0

Fresno 7, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Stockton 4, San Jose 2

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway