Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|34
|20
|.630
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|33
|22
|.593
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|23
|31
|.426
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|27
|.491
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|28
|.481
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|25
|28
|.472
|1
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|41
|.241
|13½
___
Modesto 9, Visalia 5
San Jose 9, Stockton 0
Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 5
Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 9
Modesto 5, Visalia 4
Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 4
Stockton 3, San Jose 2, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Fresno 1
No games scheduled
Visalia at Inland Empire, 3 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments