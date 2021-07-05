Trending:
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 12:24 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 36 18 .667
Fresno (Colorado) 34 20 .630 2
Modesto (Seattle) 33 22 .593 4
Stockton (Oakland) 23 31 .426 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 26 27 .491
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 28 .481 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 25 28 .472 1
Visalia (Arizona) 13 41 .241 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Modesto 9, Visalia 5

San Jose 9, Stockton 0

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 5

Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 9

Sunday’s Games

Modesto 5, Visalia 4

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton 3, San Jose 2, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Fresno 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Inland Empire, 3 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

