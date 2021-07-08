Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|22
|.607
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|23
|33
|.411
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|27
|.509
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|27
|28
|.491
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|30
|.464
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|43
|.232
|15½
___
Inland Empire 11, Visalia 10
Fresno 6, San Jose 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7
Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings
Fresno 4, San Jose 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 16, Lake Elsinore 3
Modesto 5, Stockton 3
Inland Empire 11, Visalia 5
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments