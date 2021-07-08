Trending:
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 1:41 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 36 20 .643
San Jose (San Francisco) 36 20 .643
Modesto (Seattle) 34 22 .607 2
Stockton (Oakland) 23 33 .411 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 28 27 .509
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 27 28 .491 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 30 .464
Visalia (Arizona) 13 43 .232 15½

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire 11, Visalia 10

Fresno 6, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7

Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno 4, San Jose 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 16, Lake Elsinore 3

Modesto 5, Stockton 3

Inland Empire 11, Visalia 5

Thursday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

