Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 1:20 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 37 21 .638
San Jose (San Francisco) 37 21 .638
Modesto (Seattle) 34 24 .586 3
Stockton (Oakland) 25 33 .431 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 30 27 .526
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 29 28 .509 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 32 .448
Visalia (Arizona) 13 45 .224 17½

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 7, Fresno 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton 9, Modesto 0

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3

Friday’s Games

Fresno 6, San Jose 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 1

Stockton 11, Modesto 5

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

