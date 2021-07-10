Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|24
|.586
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|33
|.431
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|27
|.526
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|29
|28
|.509
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|32
|.448
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|45
|.224
|17½
San Jose 7, Fresno 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 4
Stockton 9, Modesto 0
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3
Fresno 6, San Jose 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 1
Stockton 11, Modesto 5
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3
Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
