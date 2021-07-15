Trending:
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 1:03 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 41 21 .661
San Jose (San Francisco) 39 23 .629 2
Modesto (Seattle) 36 26 .581 5
Stockton (Oakland) 25 37 .403 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 32 29 .525
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 32 29 .525
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 28 34 .452
Visalia (Arizona) 14 48 .226 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Fresno 5, Stockton 2

San Jose 9, Modesto 2

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire 19, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 3

Fresno 5, Stockton 0

San Jose 13, Modesto 1

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

<

