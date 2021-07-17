Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|41
|23
|.641
|1½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|28
|.562
|6½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|38
|.397
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|29
|35
|.453
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|15
|49
|.234
|18½
Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Fresno 18, Stockton 0
San Jose 10, Modesto 3
Lake Elsinore 12, Visalia 4
Rancho Cucamonga 15, Inland Empire 5
Fresno at Stockton, ppd.
San Jose 14, Modesto 3
Visalia 8, Lake Elsinore 5
San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 2, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
