Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 1:31 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 46 21 .687
San Jose (San Francisco) 44 23 .657 2
Modesto (Seattle) 36 31 .537 10
Stockton (Oakland) 25 42 .373 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 35 31 .530
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 34 32 .515 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 31 36 .463
Visalia (Arizona) 16 51 .239 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 6, Lake Elsinore 3, 10 innings

Inland Empire 13, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Fresno 9, Stockton 7

San Jose 5, Modesto 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 18, Visalia 10

San Jose 9, Stockton 3

Fresno 2, Modesto 1

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

