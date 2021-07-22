Trending:
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 12:50 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 47 21 .691
San Jose (San Francisco) 44 24 .647 3
Modesto (Seattle) 36 32 .529 11
Stockton (Oakland) 26 42 .382 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 36 31 .537
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 35 32 .522 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 31 37 .456
Visalia (Arizona) 16 52 .235 20½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 18, Visalia 10

San Jose 9, Stockton 3

Fresno 2, Modesto 1

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton 6, San Jose 2

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 3

Fresno 6, Modesto 3

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 6

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

