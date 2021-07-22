Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|47
|21
|.691
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|44
|24
|.647
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|32
|.529
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|26
|42
|.382
|21
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|31
|.537
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|35
|32
|.522
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|52
|.235
|20½
Rancho Cucamonga 18, Visalia 10
San Jose 9, Stockton 3
Fresno 2, Modesto 1
Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4
Stockton 6, San Jose 2
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 3
Fresno 6, Modesto 3
Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 6
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
