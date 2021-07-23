Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|47
|22
|.691
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|44
|25
|.638
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|37
|32
|.536
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|27
|42
|.391
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|36
|32
|.529
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|31
|38
|.449
|6½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|53
|.232
|21½
___
Stockton 6, San Jose 2
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 3
Fresno 6, Modesto 3
Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 6
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4
Stockton 10, San Jose 5
Modesto 8, Fresno 4
Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7, 12 innings
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments