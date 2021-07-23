Trending:
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 1:55 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 47 22 .691
San Jose (San Francisco) 44 25 .638 3
Modesto (Seattle) 37 32 .536 10
Stockton (Oakland) 27 42 .391 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 37 31 .544
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 36 32 .529 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 31 38 .449
Visalia (Arizona) 16 53 .232 21½

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton 6, San Jose 2

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 3

Fresno 6, Modesto 3

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 6

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4

Stockton 10, San Jose 5

Modesto 8, Fresno 4

Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7, 12 innings

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

