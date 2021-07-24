Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 1:18 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 48 22 .686
San Jose (San Francisco) 44 26 .629 4
Modesto (Seattle) 37 33 .529 11
Stockton (Oakland) 28 42 .400 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 38 31 .551
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 36 33 .522 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 32 38 .457
Visalia (Arizona) 16 54 .229 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4

Stockton 10, San Jose 5

Modesto 8, Fresno 4

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7, 12 innings

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 1

Stockton 10, San Jose 5

Fresno 6, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 2

Saturday’s Game

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

<

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon