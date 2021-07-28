Trending:
Lyles expected to start as Rangers host the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (31-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-65, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.20 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -113, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Arizona will play on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 23-25 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .370 as a unit. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .490 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-41 away from home. Arizona has slugged .378 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .478.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Dane Dunning notched his fourth victory and Gallo went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Taylor Widener took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 62 RBIs and is batting .254.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and is batting .246.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .153 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Josh Rojas: (finger), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

