Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lyles expected to start for Texas against Oakland

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (50-39, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (34-53, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (4-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +120, Athletics -139; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Friday.

The Rangers are 21-23 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .387 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .530 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Athletics are 23-17 on the road. Oakland is slugging .402 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .557.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-3. John King earned his sixth victory and Nate Lowe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Texas. Sean Manaea took his fifth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 33 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Olson leads the Athletics with 40 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent