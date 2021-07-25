Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

On Air: Federal News Network program
July 25, 2021 5:03 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday.

The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit his team-leading 23rd home run and Soler followed with his 11th for the Royals, who have won fifth straight games.

It was the second straight game Perez has hit a three-run homer.

Soler hit his second home run of the day in the third inning, his fourth blast in five games.

Jarrod Dyson collected an RBI single in the seventh. The Royals finished the afternoon with eight hits and only two left on base in sweeping the three-game series.

After being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday morning, Lynch (1-2) gave up five hits and struck out four. He was the first Kansas City starter this season to toss eight innings.

Eric Haas tacked on the lone run for the Tigers off of Ervin Santana in the ninth. Jake Brentz came on and closed the door on Detroit.

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs on five hits in five innings of work with four strikeouts. The longball punished Skubal, who entered the game with 19 allowed on the year.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: Kansas City optioned Tyler Zuber to Triple-A Omaha to correspond the move to recall Lynch.

UP NEXT

Matt Manning (2-3, 5.79 ERA) will open a three-game series in Minnesota for the Tigers.

Kansas City begins a four-game series against Chicago. Mike Minor (7-8, 5.45) will take the mound for the Royals.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

