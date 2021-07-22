Maeda expected to start for the Twins against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (46-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-55, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (5-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Angels +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The Twins are 22-25 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Angels are 19-26 on the road. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .257 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .312.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-3. Jose Berrios earned his fourth victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Griffin Canning took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .449.

Fletcher leads the Angels with 111 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

