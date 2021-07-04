AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .340; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .326; Gurriel, Houston, .326; Mullins, Baltimore, .313; Cruz, Minnesota, .306; Martinez, Boston, .303; Alvarez, Houston, .300; Correa, Houston, .300; T.Hernández, Toronto, .299.
RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Semien, Toronto, 63; Altuve, Houston, 61; Correa, Houston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Martinez, Boston, 58; Devers, Boston, 57; Canha, Oakland, 55; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 54.
RBI_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Devers, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 60; J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; A.García, Texas, 57; Martinez, Boston, 56; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; Grichuk, Toronto, 54; Semien, Toronto, 54; Bichette, Toronto, 54.
HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 99; Mullins, Baltimore, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Bichette, Toronto, 96; Semien, Toronto, 96; Merrifield, Kansas City, 93; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Martinez, Boston, 91; Perez, Kansas City, 91; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 90.
DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 25; Devers, Boston, 24; Brantley, Houston, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Crawford, Seattle, 21; Martinez, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; France, Seattle, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 20; Merrifield, Kansas City, 20; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 20.
TRIPLES_Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; M.Chapman, Oakland, 3; Dalbec, Boston, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3.
HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Semien, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; Judge, New York, 19.
STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 23; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; T.Anderson, Chicago, 14; Moore, Seattle, 13; Straw, Houston, 13; Baddoo, Detroit, 12; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Goodrum, Detroit, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12.
PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; Cease, Chicago, 7-3; Matz, Toronto, 7-3; Loaisiga, New York, 7-3.
ERA_Gibson, Texas, 1.98; Lynn, Chicago, 2.02; Rodón, Chicago, 2.37; G.Cole, New York, 2.66; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.66; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.04; Manaea, Oakland, 3.13; Kikuchi, Seattle, 3.18; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Civale, Cleveland, 3.32.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 130; G.Cole, New York, 129; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 123; Rodón, Chicago, 122; Ray, Toronto, 113; Giolito, Chicago, 111; Bassitt, Oakland, 109; Cease, Chicago, 103; Manaea, Oakland, 102; Skubal, Detroit, 100.
