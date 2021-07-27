Man United defender Telles out until September with injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Alex Telles is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian likely won’t return until September, meaning he’d miss the first three games of the season.

“Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for,” Solskjaer told club media. “His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.”

Solskjaer earlier had been more optimistic after the full-back was injured during pre-season training last week.

United opens its season by hosting Leeds on Aug. 14 then visits Southampton eight days later and is at Wolverhampton on Aug. 29.

United plays newly promoted Brentford on Wednesday at Old Trafford for a pre-season friendly. The team said it expects a crowd of 30,000 for the game.

