On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Man United defender Telles out until September with injury

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Alex Telles is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian likely won’t return until September, meaning he’d miss the first three games of the season.

“Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for,” Solskjaer told club media. “His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.”

Solskjaer earlier had been more optimistic after the full-back was injured during pre-season training last week.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

United opens its season by hosting Leeds on Aug. 14 then visits Southampton eight days later and is at Wolverhampton on Aug. 29.

United plays newly promoted Brentford on Wednesday at Old Trafford for a pre-season friendly. The team said it expects a crowd of 30,000 for the game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service