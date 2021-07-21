Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Manning expected to start as Detroit hosts Texas

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (35-60, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (1-3, 6.96 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -115, Rangers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 26-22 on their home turf. Detroit has hit 106 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 17, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Rangers are 13-35 on the road. Texas has slugged .376 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-1. Tarik Skubal recorded his sixth victory and Robbie Grossman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Dane Dunning took his seventh loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and is slugging .472.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 97 hits and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .187 batting average, 7.05 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center