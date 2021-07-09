Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Manning, Tigers to take on Maeda, Twins

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (40-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-2, 7.94 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -225, Tigers +188; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The Twins are 19-25 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Nelson Cruz with a mark of .364.

The Tigers have gone 19-26 away from home. Detroit is slugging .386 as a unit. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a slugging percentage of .466.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. J.A. Happ recorded his fifth victory and Ryan Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Tarik Skubal took his eighth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 18 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 50 RBIs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent